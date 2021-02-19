//Pinevale class receives a gift from Texas Roadhouse

Share with friends











Release:

Texas Roadhouse and Pinevale Elementary

Texas Roadhouse continues to support schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our CPIE program for the 20-21 school year has had to function in a much smaller capacity as our schools are limiting visitors inside our facilities. Texas Roadhouse continues to show up and show out by assisting our teachers with their needs. Recently, they dropped off a much-welcomed donation – a school supply box – for Miss Vinson’s third grade class.

They also donated free dinner for two meal coupons and free appetizer coupons as an incentive for our teachers. Pinevale’s teachers and students are so grateful to the wonderful people of Texas Roadhouse.