//PAAC Hosts January 21 Meeting at Turner Center

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) will host their next monthly meeting on Thursday, January 21, at 11:30 a.m. In order to practice physical distancing, this public meeting will be held in the Josette’s Gallery of the Turner Center for the Arts, located at 527 N. Patterson Street. It is requested that each attendee wears a mask.

The purpose of PAAC is to further the purchase, creation and appreciation of public art for its aesthetic value to the community. The PAAC also encourages the preservation and protection of works of public art which play a vital role in the economic development of the community.

PAAC meets on the third Thursday of each month, and meetings are open to the public. For more information about the PAAC, call 229.247.2787.