//GDOT releases Georgia’s official transportation map for 2021-22

Release:

2021-2022 Georgia Official Highway and Transportation Map Available

What/Why: The 2021-2022 Georgia Official Highway and Transportation Map (also known as the state map) is now available. The map is produced by the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Office of Transportation Data through a collaborative effort between OTD and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia. The state map is used for road navigation, planning, historical purposes, and other uses.

When: Available Now.

Where: Maps are available free of charge to the public through GDOT’s website – http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Maps

Fun Tip: Test your observation skills by searching the map for hidden objects and animals! See the back of the map for a list of the objects and animals, such as an alligator, an owl, and a fishing trawler. When you think you have found them all, request an answer key from statemap@dot.ga.gov.

