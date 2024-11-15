//I-75 in Atlanta ranks in top five worst highways for Thanksgiving travel

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study ranks Atlanta, Georgia in the top five cities with the worst highways in America for Thanksgiving travel.

Release:

Thanksgiving is the busiest U.S. travel holiday, with 81% more Americans traveling than at Christmas or Hanukkah. With that in mind, my client analyzed U.S. cities with the most congested highways during holidays, using data on annual average daily traffic, average speed, yearly crashes, and social media complaints.

Here’s some Georgia highlights:

I-75, Atlanta, GA is named the #3 worst highway for Thanksgiving travel, scoring 45.7/100

is named the for Thanksgiving travel, scoring Annual average daily traffic on this highway is the second highest at 419,516

The average speed travelled is one of the lowest, at 37.3 (miles/hour)

You can find the full Thanksgiving highways study here, revealing where the remaining states/cities compared.