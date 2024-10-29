//ATL ranks in top 5 Best College Towns in America

Share with friends

ATLANTA – In a new study, Atlanta recently ranked in the top five Best College Towns and Cities in America for 2025.

With college application season in full swing and student living expenses reaching over $36,000 per year in some regions, WalletHub released its report on the Best & Worst College Towns in America for 2025, as well as expert commentary, to help college-bound students find the most cost-effective and fun places to pursue higher education. This report is a follow-up to WalletHub’s College & University Rankings.

Best Large College Towns

San Diego, CA

Austin, TX

Orlando, FL

Tampa, FL

Raleigh, NC

Atlanta, GA

Phoenix, AZ

Miami, FL

Sacramento, CA

Pittsburgh, PA

Best Midsize College Towns

Madison, WI

Scottsdale, AZ

Tempe, AZ

Gainesville, FL

Boise, ID

Charleston, SC

New Haven, CT

Tallahassee, FL

Salt Lake City, UT

Cary, NC

Best Small College Towns

Wilmington, NC

Ann Arbor, MI

Charlottesville, VA

Champaign, IL

College Station, TX

Missoula, MT

West Lafayette, IN

Santa Barbara, CA

Berkeley, CA

Pullman, WA

Note: For simplicity, we used the term “Towns” to refer to both cities and towns.



