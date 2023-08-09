//Atlanta ranks in top 5 of most recognized capitals in US

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study analyzing US Capitals finds that Atlanta ranks in the top 5 of the most recognized capitals in the United States.

Release:

The guys at BetGeorgia.com analyzed the results from Sporcle’s “US Capitals” (participants are given 10 minutes to name all 50 capitals) and “Georgia Cities” (participants are given 6 minutes to name Georgia’s 20 most populated cities) quizzes, and these were the results:

It’s Georgia’s Atlanta which is the 5th most recognized capital in the US, with 84.8% of people remembering it.

Check out the full results below (in order of most forgotten capitals):

# Capital State % Of People Who Remembered the Capital # Capital State % Of People Who Remembered the Capital 1 Jefferson City Missouri 61.5% 26 Raleigh North Carolina 73.8% 2 Concord New Hampshire 62.1% 27 Salem Oregon 73.8% 3 Charleston West Virginia 62.7% 28 Carson City Nevada 74.1% 4 Frankfort Kentucky 65.4% 29 Dover Delaware 74.2% 5 Columbia South Carolina 65.8% 30 Olympia Washington 74.3% 6 Montpelier Vermont 66.3% 31 Springfield Illinois 74.8% 7 Pierre South Dakota 68.0% 32 Santa Fe New Mexico 75.3% 8 Harrisburg Pennsylvania 68.9% 33 Columbus Ohio 75.3% 9 Montgomery Alabama 69.0% 34 Boise Idaho 78.3% 10 Bismarck North Dakota 69.1% 35 Baton Rouge Louisiana 78.7% 11 Cheyenne Wyoming 69.6% 36 Nashville Tennessee 78.8% 12 Annapolis Maryland 69.7% 37 Juneau Alaska 78.9% 13 Madison Wisconsin 70.2% 38 Little Rock Arkansas 79.1% 14 Lansing Michigan 70.3% 39 Indianapolis Indiana 82.1% 15 Richmond Virginia 70.4% 40 Phoenix Arizona 82.0% 16 Lincoln Nebraska 70.5% 41 Tallahassee Florida 82.3% 17 Hartford Connecticut 70.8% 42 Oklahoma City Oklahoma 83.5% 18 Des Moines Iowa 71.2% 43 Salt Lake City Utah 83.6% 19 Augusta Maine 71.2% 44 Albany New York 84.3% 20 Jackson Mississippi 71.6% 45 Denver Colorado 84.8% 21 Topeka Kansas 71.9% 46 Atlanta Georgia 84.8% 22 Saint Paul Minnesota 72.5% 47 Boston Massachusetts 85.2% 23 Helena Montana 72.8% 48 Honolulu Hawaii 85.6% 24 Trenton New Jersey 73.1% 49 Sacramento California 85.8% 25 Providence Rhode Island 73.1% 50 Austin Texas 86.3%

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Austin, Texas (86.3% of players remembered) and Sacramento, California (85.8% of players remembered) feature low on the list, with many people remembering them.

Diving into Georgia’s top 20 most populated cities, Newnan is most frequently forgotten, with just 4.3% remembering it.

Check out the full results below: