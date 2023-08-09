//Atlanta ranks in top 5 of most recognized capitals in US
In Other NewsAugust 9, 2023

Atlanta ranks in top 5 of most recognized capitals in US

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study analyzing US Capitals finds that Atlanta ranks in the top 5 of the most recognized capitals in the United States.

Release:

The guys at BetGeorgia.com analyzed the results from Sporcle’s “US Capitals” (participants are given 10 minutes to name all 50 capitals) and “Georgia Cities” (participants are given 6 minutes to name Georgia’s 20 most populated cities) quizzes, and these were the results:

It’s Georgia’s Atlanta which is the 5th most recognized capital in the US, with 84.8% of people remembering it.

Check out the full results below (in order of most forgotten capitals):

#CapitalState% Of People Who Remembered the Capital#CapitalState% Of People Who Remembered the Capital
1Jefferson CityMissouri61.5%26RaleighNorth Carolina73.8%
2ConcordNew Hampshire62.1%27SalemOregon73.8%
3CharlestonWest Virginia62.7%28Carson CityNevada74.1%
4FrankfortKentucky65.4%29DoverDelaware74.2%
5ColumbiaSouth Carolina65.8%30OlympiaWashington74.3%
6MontpelierVermont66.3%31SpringfieldIllinois74.8%
7PierreSouth Dakota68.0%32Santa FeNew Mexico75.3%
8HarrisburgPennsylvania68.9%33ColumbusOhio75.3%
9MontgomeryAlabama69.0%34BoiseIdaho78.3%
10BismarckNorth Dakota69.1%35Baton RougeLouisiana78.7%
11CheyenneWyoming69.6%36NashvilleTennessee78.8%
12AnnapolisMaryland69.7%37JuneauAlaska78.9%
13MadisonWisconsin70.2%38Little RockArkansas79.1%
14LansingMichigan70.3%39IndianapolisIndiana82.1%
15RichmondVirginia70.4%40PhoenixArizona82.0%
16LincolnNebraska70.5%41TallahasseeFlorida82.3%
17HartfordConnecticut70.8%42Oklahoma CityOklahoma83.5%
18Des MoinesIowa71.2%43Salt Lake CityUtah83.6%
19AugustaMaine71.2%44AlbanyNew York84.3%
20JacksonMississippi71.6%45DenverColorado84.8%
21TopekaKansas71.9%46AtlantaGeorgia84.8%
22Saint PaulMinnesota72.5%47BostonMassachusetts85.2%
23HelenaMontana72.8%48HonoluluHawaii85.6%
24TrentonNew Jersey73.1%49SacramentoCalifornia85.8%
25ProvidenceRhode Island73.1%50AustinTexas86.3%

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Austin, Texas (86.3% of players remembered) and Sacramento, California (85.8% of players remembered) feature low on the list, with many people remembering them.

Diving into Georgia’s top 20 most populated cities, Newnan is most frequently forgotten, with just 4.3% remembering it.

Check out the full results below:

#Capital% Of People Who Remembered the City
1Atlanta99.7%
2Savannah81.8%
3Athens-Clarke68.2%
4Macon-Bibb66.1%
5Augusta-Richmond64.7%
6Columbus52.1%
7Marietta45.3%
8Valdosta40.8%
9Alpharetta33.0%
10Albany30.2%
11Roswell26.8%
12Sandy Springs26.0%
13Warner Robins21.1%
14South Fulton20.6%
15Smyrna17.6%
16Johns Creek15.3%
17Brookhaven11.8%
18Stonecrest9.7%
19Dunwoody8.3%
20Newnan4.3%
TAGS:

Related posts