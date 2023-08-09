//Atlanta ranks in top 5 of most recognized capitals in US

ATLANTA – A new study analyzing US Capitals finds that Atlanta ranks in the top 5 of the most recognized capitals in the United States.
The guys at BetGeorgia.com analyzed the results from Sporcle’s “US Capitals” (participants are given 10 minutes to name all 50 capitals) and “Georgia Cities” (participants are given 6 minutes to name Georgia’s 20 most populated cities) quizzes, and these were the results:
It’s Georgia’s Atlanta which is the 5th most recognized capital in the US, with 84.8% of people remembering it.
Check out the full results below (in order of most forgotten capitals):
|#
|Capital
|State
|% Of People Who Remembered the Capital
|#
|Capital
|State
|% Of People Who Remembered the Capital
|1
|Jefferson City
|Missouri
|61.5%
|26
|Raleigh
|North Carolina
|73.8%
|2
|Concord
|New Hampshire
|62.1%
|27
|Salem
|Oregon
|73.8%
|3
|Charleston
|West Virginia
|62.7%
|28
|Carson City
|Nevada
|74.1%
|4
|Frankfort
|Kentucky
|65.4%
|29
|Dover
|Delaware
|74.2%
|5
|Columbia
|South Carolina
|65.8%
|30
|Olympia
|Washington
|74.3%
|6
|Montpelier
|Vermont
|66.3%
|31
|Springfield
|Illinois
|74.8%
|7
|Pierre
|South Dakota
|68.0%
|32
|Santa Fe
|New Mexico
|75.3%
|8
|Harrisburg
|Pennsylvania
|68.9%
|33
|Columbus
|Ohio
|75.3%
|9
|Montgomery
|Alabama
|69.0%
|34
|Boise
|Idaho
|78.3%
|10
|Bismarck
|North Dakota
|69.1%
|35
|Baton Rouge
|Louisiana
|78.7%
|11
|Cheyenne
|Wyoming
|69.6%
|36
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|78.8%
|12
|Annapolis
|Maryland
|69.7%
|37
|Juneau
|Alaska
|78.9%
|13
|Madison
|Wisconsin
|70.2%
|38
|Little Rock
|Arkansas
|79.1%
|14
|Lansing
|Michigan
|70.3%
|39
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|82.1%
|15
|Richmond
|Virginia
|70.4%
|40
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|82.0%
|16
|Lincoln
|Nebraska
|70.5%
|41
|Tallahassee
|Florida
|82.3%
|17
|Hartford
|Connecticut
|70.8%
|42
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|83.5%
|18
|Des Moines
|Iowa
|71.2%
|43
|Salt Lake City
|Utah
|83.6%
|19
|Augusta
|Maine
|71.2%
|44
|Albany
|New York
|84.3%
|20
|Jackson
|Mississippi
|71.6%
|45
|Denver
|Colorado
|84.8%
|21
|Topeka
|Kansas
|71.9%
|46
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|84.8%
|22
|Saint Paul
|Minnesota
|72.5%
|47
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|85.2%
|23
|Helena
|Montana
|72.8%
|48
|Honolulu
|Hawaii
|85.6%
|24
|Trenton
|New Jersey
|73.1%
|49
|Sacramento
|California
|85.8%
|25
|Providence
|Rhode Island
|73.1%
|50
|Austin
|Texas
|86.3%
Unsurprisingly, the likes of Austin, Texas (86.3% of players remembered) and Sacramento, California (85.8% of players remembered) feature low on the list, with many people remembering them.
Diving into Georgia’s top 20 most populated cities, Newnan is most frequently forgotten, with just 4.3% remembering it.
Check out the full results below:
|#
|Capital
|% Of People Who Remembered the City
|1
|Atlanta
|99.7%
|2
|Savannah
|81.8%
|3
|Athens-Clarke
|68.2%
|4
|Macon-Bibb
|66.1%
|5
|Augusta-Richmond
|64.7%
|6
|Columbus
|52.1%
|7
|Marietta
|45.3%
|8
|Valdosta
|40.8%
|9
|Alpharetta
|33.0%
|10
|Albany
|30.2%
|11
|Roswell
|26.8%
|12
|Sandy Springs
|26.0%
|13
|Warner Robins
|21.1%
|14
|South Fulton
|20.6%
|15
|Smyrna
|17.6%
|16
|Johns Creek
|15.3%
|17
|Brookhaven
|11.8%
|18
|Stonecrest
|9.7%
|19
|Dunwoody
|8.3%
|20
|Newnan
|4.3%