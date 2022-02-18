//GDOT hosts small business online webinar

Share with friends











Georgia DOT will host an online webinar on available resource and project opportunities for interested small business owners.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) is hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about available resources and project opportunities surrounding Dougherty, Muscogee, Upson, and Washington Counties.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn how to connect with primes on projects, the SVDBE project goals, the subcontractor work scopes needed, and the eligibility requirements for bidding on projects funded by H.B. 170. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Georgia DOT personnel from GDOT Districts two, three and four.

This is a great opportunity for DBEs, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses to gain insight into the Agency’s procedures and goals and to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the State. They will learn about available free supportive services and become acquainted with the Georgia DOT personnel and Supportive Service staff.

WHAT: SSFP – DBE, Small Business & Veteran-owned Small Business Project Information Outreach

WHEN: Wed., February 23, 2022- 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Virtual/Online Event – Register Here!

COST: FREE for DBEs, Small Businesses and Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

CONTACT: Anthony Miles, amiles@mhm-cpa.com, 678-420-5500

The State Supported Funding Program conducts events and workshops across Georgia. To find an upcoming event near you see our event calendar at http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/SSFP. For information about the Georgia DOT State Supported Funding Program, visit www.gdotstateprojects.com.

