//SGMC’s wins Platinum 2021 MarCom Award

Share with friends











Photo: SGMC VP of Marketing and Public Affairs Johnny Ball, Director of Marketing Erika Bennett and Marketing and PR Specialist Gracelynn Wiseman

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center was recently recognized nationally by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals for its inaugural digital annual report. SGMC received the Marcom Platinum Award for E-Communication in the category of Digital Media.

SGMC partnered with Ascend Strategy & Design to develop and launch the microsite, which received more than 7,000 views in its first month. The site recaps the health system’s response to COVID-19, patient testimonials, system growth and economic impact throughout fiscal year 2020. To access the site visit sgmc.org/report.

“We are thrilled that this project was so well received throughout our region and now nationally,” said SGMC Director of Marketing Erika Bennett. “The team saw this as a dynamic opportunity to engage our communities, while sharing the stories of the remarkable people serving in our health system.”

SGMC also received an Honorable Mention for Web Video in the category of Digital Media for its “Dose of Kindness” video which features employees thanking each other for their support throughout the pandemic.

Each year, the MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most respected creative competitions in the world where the most prestigious creative firms in the marketing and communication field compete for recognition. Entrants greatly value MarCom’s international reputation for providing third-party industry validation in a fair, reliable, and timely manner.



MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals.