//SBA announces Regional Administrator for Southeast Region

Share with friends











Release:

Allen Thomas of Greenville, North Carolina has been sworn in as Region IV (4) Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He has oversight of the federal Agency for nine district offices located across eight states; Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The SBA Southeast Region guaranteed over $8 billion in small business loans in fiscal year 2021, counseled over 400,000 entrepreneurs, and awarded nearly $18 billion in federal contracts to small business to help drive their success.

“I am tremendously honored to serve the Biden-Harris Administration, under Administrator Guzman’s leadership, as the Regional Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration,” says Regional Administrator Allen Thomas. “Small businesses have faced unimaginable challenges over these past few years, and I am committed to continue to help bring recovery relief and growth tools to the entrepreneurs located across all of the Southeastern United States so they can continue on the path of a successful entrepreneurial journey.”

Regional Administrator Thomas is a former three-term mayor, businessman, entrepreneur, and leader in public and private enterprise. As mayor of Greenville, one of North Carolina’s largest cities, Mr. Thomas led the post-recession recovery, rapid expansion, and robust economic growth, better connecting the city and region. He was recognized by the White House during the Obama-Biden Administration for community engagement in law enforcement and public safety. A serial entrepreneur, Mr. Thomas co-founded healthcare technology startup IQMax, which grew to service 160 medical facilities in 36 states, processing 18 million patient records per day. Mr. Thomas was appointed Executive Director of North Carolina Global TransPark by the Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper, to revitalize the state’s global multimodal transportation and logistics hub, spearheading growth in advanced manufacturing jobs, innovation, and investment.

For more information on the SBA, please visit www.sba.gov or follow us on Twitter at @SBASoutheast.