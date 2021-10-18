//DCH Commissioner announced as member of Leadership Georgia Class of 2022

Share with friends











Release:

DCH Commissioner Caylee Noggle has been announced as a member of the Leadership Georgia Class of 2022. Please see the announcement on Facebook. This program is a year-long commitment consisting of five 2.5-day events scheduled in locations across the state emphasizing educational experiences for Georgia leaders across occupations, genders, cultures, and races.

“Leadership Georgia stands apart as one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership-training programs for young business, civic and community leaders with the desire and potential to work together for a better Georgia. Its primary purpose is to identify, train, and inspire a network of emerging young leaders, whose ages typically range from 25 to 45 years old.” – About Georgia Leadership page

For more information on the program, selection process, and program leadership, check out the website at this link.