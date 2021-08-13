//Georgia $19.8M settlement with Turtle Creek Assets, Ltd.

Share with friends











Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced a $19.8 million settlement with Turtle Creek Assets, Ltd. and its owner, Gordon Engle, (collectively “Turtle Creek”), resolving allegations that the company committed multiple violations of the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act.

“Our office will continue to hold accountable debt collectors that try to intimidate consumers by using abusive, deceptive and illegal tactics,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.

The Attorney General alleges that Turtle Creek harassed and deceived consumers by threatening consumers with arrest or imprisonment if they did not pay the debt; failing to disclose that they were debt collectors attempting to collect a debt; and failing to provide to consumers, within five days after the initial communication, a written notice containing certain information required by law.

Under the settlement, Turtle Creek must cease collections on all Georgia consumer accounts it owns and turn those accounts over to the Attorney General so that they cannot be sold or collected on in the future. This represents a total contract value of over $19.8 million in purported consumer debt. In addition, the company must pay penalties and fees of $41,500 and fully comply with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act in the future. If, during a three-year monitoring period, the company violates any provisions of the settlement, an additional $41,500 payment will immediately become due.

Click link below for “Assurance of Voluntary Compliance – Turtle Creek Assets” file:

https://law.georgia.gov/document/document/assurance-voluntary-compliance-turtle-creek-assets-ltd-003pdf/download