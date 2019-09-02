//LHS Vikings v Parkview Panthers: Get Tix Now

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – The Vikings will put their 2-0 record on the line Friday night September 6, when they host the Parkview High Panthers out of Region 7-7A and Lilburn, GA. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm at Martin Stadium. This will be a meeting of top 10 ranked teams in the state.

This game will also be 8th grade band night. The 8th grade middle school band students will perform pregame.

Tickets for this game are on sale. Advanced game tickets are $10 for reserved seats and $8 for general admission. Reserved seats are available on both sides of the stadium – in Section E on the home side and Section N on the visitor side. General admission tickets are available in Section O and P on the visitor’s side.

Season tickets are still available for the season and can be purchased on both sides of the stadium. Reserved seat season ticket packages are $40 for the remaining four (4) home games.

Lowndes High student season passes are on sale at Lowndes High School to Lowndes High students only. This is the last week season passes for reserved seats and passes for LHS students will be sold.

All tickets can be purchased at the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours are from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm Tuesday – Thursday and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday. The ticket office will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The Viking Touchdown Club meeting and Coach’s Show has been moved to Tuesday night because of the holiday. Make plans to attend The Mill Pizza in Remerton beginning at 6:00 pm on Tuesday.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings