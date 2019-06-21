//Valdosta Wildcats Host “Winnersville Showdown”

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Beginning at 9:00am, the Valdosta Wildcats football team, led by Head Coach Alan Rodemaker, will host a 7v7 passing tournament.

The event will be held at the new Valdosta High School and the concession stands will be open.

The Cats are inviting the fans and community to come out and support Wildcat football.

The playoffs will begin at 2:30pm.

Attending teams are: