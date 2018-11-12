//VSU Earns First-Round Bye

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta State took on West Georgia on Saturday and made a statement to the rest of D-II football.

VSU, convincingly, defeated West Georgia, 47-31. With that win, they earn a bye this week and will either have to play Bowie State or West Alabama next week. VSU defeated West Alabama earlier this year, 58-24, which should be a great rematch if that were to happen.

Valdosta State will host the second round matchup on November 24th at 1 P.M. If the Blazers win, they’ll also host the Regional Final at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

