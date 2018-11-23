//GHSA State Playoffs Continue Tonight

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The 3rd round of the State Playoffs continue tonight as a few South Georgia powerhouses travel to play Atlanta powerhouses.

Valdosta will travel to play Dacula High School tonight. That’ll be a good matchup as Valdosta’s offense looks to rolling through defenses. The winner of this game will play either Northside-Warner Robins or Sequoyah next week.

Lowndes travels to play Grayson High School, who is arguably one of the favorites to win the State Championship. Grayson has won the last two matchups between these two teams; both in the playoffs, in 2008 and 2011. The winner of this game will go up against either Hillgrove or Milton High School in the Semifinals.

Colquitt County will host North Gwinnett; a rematch of the 2017 State Championship. Colquitt County won that game on a last-second field goal. Don’t count out North Gwinnett. They can hang with the best of them and they certainly haven’t forgotten last year’s game. The winner of this matchup will face either Tift County or Archer in the Semifinals.

More Games In Georgia:

1. Commerce at Irwin Co.

2. Clinch Co. at Mt. Zion-Carrollton

3. Fitzgerald at Rabun Co.

4. Troup at Cairo

5. Northside-WR at Sequoyah

6. Coffee at Lanier

7. Valdosta at Dacula

8. Tift Co. at Archer

9. Lowndes at Grayson

10. North Gwinnett at Colquitt Co.