//Lowndes Softball Advances To Round 2

Local SportsOctober 17, 2018

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Vikette softball team won the first round series, 2-1, over the Etowah High Eagles.

The Vikettes will play Newnan High School in the second round of the GHSA State Playoffs.

Press Release from Lowndes High:

Congrats to our Vikettes for advancing to the second round with a thrilling Game 3 win over Etowah by a score of 2-1. 

We will next host Newnan in a Friday DH beginning at 4:30 with the if game on Saturday at 11:00 am. Winner advances to the Final Eight in Columbus! Come start your football Friday early.
Admission for the Friday DH is $7.00 per the GHSA. Saturday’s if necessary game admission is $5.00.”
