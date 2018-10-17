//Lowndes Softball Advances To Round 2

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Vikette softball team won the first round series, 2-1, over the Etowah High Eagles.

The Vikettes will play Newnan High School in the second round of the GHSA State Playoffs.

Press Release from Lowndes High:

“Congrats to our Vikettes for advancing to the second round with a thrilling Game 3 win over Etowah by a score of 2-1.