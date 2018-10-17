//Lowndes Softball Advances To Round 2

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Vikette softball team won the first round series, 2-1, over the Etowah High Eagles.
The Vikettes will play Newnan High School in the second round of the GHSA State Playoffs.
Press Release from Lowndes High:
“Congrats to our Vikettes for advancing to the second round with a thrilling Game 3 win over Etowah by a score of 2-1.
We will next host Newnan in a Friday DH beginning at 4:30 with the if game on Saturday at 11:00 am. Winner advances to the Final Eight in Columbus! Come start your football Friday early.
Admission for the Friday DH is $7.00 per the GHSA. Saturday’s if necessary game admission is $5.00.”