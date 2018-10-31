Share with friends













VALDOSTA – There will be a 2nd Annual Alumni Winnersville Classic held this year!

In the Inaugural Alumni Winnersville Classic, Valdost High’s alumni came out on top 47-0. This year should make for an interesting game.

The second annual Alumni Winnersville Classic will be played on Saturday, December 15 with a 7:00 pm kickoff at Bazemore Hyder Stadium. Anyone interested in playing should attend a meeting on November 8 at 7:00 pm in the City Hall Annex. For more information contact Mike “Nub” Nelson at (229) 563-4382.

More Info: Alumni Winnersville Classic