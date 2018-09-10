//Lowndes Softball Week 5 “Hitter Of The Week”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High Vikette Softball went 2-0 in this last week and Lexi Metts had a lot to do with it.

Per Lowndes Fastpitch Facebook:

“Congratulations to sophomore Lexi Metts, on being named Lowndes Fastpitch “Hitter of the Week!” In a double-header road sweep of Harris County and defending 4A state champs Northside, Columbus, Lexi paced the offense by going 5/7 with 3 RBIs on the day…

Senior and Clemson commit, Madison May, added to her homerun total of 7, which is one of the highest in the state of Georgia thru 15 games.

Senior and Mercer commit, Sophie Sumner, returned to the field from a minor ankle injury, grabbing 3 hits on the day!