//Lowndes Softball “Hitter Of The Week”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes Vikette softball went 3-0 last week with a win over Cook County and double-header wins over Tift County.

Per Lowndes Fastpitch Facebook:

“Congratulation to senior and Clemson commit, Madison May, on being named Lowndes Fastpitch “Hitter of the Week!” In a week where the Vikettes went 3-0 with victories over Cook and a double header region sweep of Tift County on Senior night, Madison went 5 for 8, with 2 home runs, 8 RBIs, 9 runs scored and 5 walks.

May is currently hitting .373 with a team leading 9 home runs and 27 RBIs thru 18 games!

The Vikettes are currently 14-4 and 2-0 in region with a team batting average of .371 and 19 home runs!

Next up for the Vikettes is a home game vs cross town rival Valdosta tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 5pm.”