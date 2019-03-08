//Claire’s Cosmetics Recalled Due to Asbestos

Share with friends













The FDA is warning consumers not to use three Claire’s brand cosmetic products after tests found they contained asbestos fibers.

The FDA said the three products people shouldn’t use are Claire’s Eye Shadows, batch/lot No: 08/17; Claire’s Compact Powder, batch/lot No.: 07/15; and Claire’s Contour Palette, batch/lot No.: 04/17.

Claire’s reported the specified products are no longer sold, but the FDA advises to make sure if you have purchased these items in the past to discontinue usage.

The FDA is not aware of any adverse reactions associated with exposure to these Claire’s products.

The full report from the FDA can be found here.