//Operation Naughty – Not Nice Nets 103 Sex Offenders

PHOTO: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

BARTOW, Fla. – (Dec. 3, 2018) According to a report from Associated Press, central Florida investigators have apprehended 103 people on prostitution and human trafficking charges after a week-long sting they tagged “Operation Naughty – Not Nice II.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators zeroed in on both prostitutes posting online ads and “johns” seeking prostitutes online.

Sheriff Judd says those who were arrested were charged with 44 felonies and 130 misdemeanors. Detectives identified three women who could be victims of human trafficking.

Among the 103 was a physician, a U.S. Navy reservist and a server at Disney’s All Stars Movie Resort.

Investigators worked closely with One More Child and the Department of Children and Family Services to provide assistance for the victims.