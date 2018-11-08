//307 Mass Shootings in 2018, So Far

Share with friends













THOUSAND OAKS, CA – “College night,” at Thousand Oaks, California, made the 307th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2018. According to a USA Today article on Thursday, November 8, that averages out to one deadly shooting a day.

The mass shooting at the country music fete Wednesday night – on the 311th day of the year – at the Borderline Bar and Grill left 13 people dead, including the shooter. According to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which provides online public access to info regarding gun violence, 328 people have died in these 307 shootings, 1,251 were injured.

Four of the largest mass shooting in fifty years happened in 2018 – meaning incidents with more than 10 deaths. Last night’s shooting is the deadliest since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida when 17 students and children were shot to death.

News of these mass shootings are more common than ever. Unfortunately, a desensitization to this type of violence is almost unavoidable. Normalization of mass death would have seemed alien to the U.S. population a decade ago.

The report from USA Today enumerated other shooting sprees in the U.S. prior to 2018, which included the October 2017 shootout by Stephen Paddock from his 32nd floor suite in Las Vegas which left hundreds injured and 58 dead.

Others include:

• June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, kills 49 people and wounds 58 others at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that was hosting a Latin night. Mateen was killed by police. It was the deadliest terror attack in the U.S. since 9/11 and at the time was the worst mass shooting in the nation by a single gunman.

• April 16, 2007: Seung Hui Cho, a 23-year-old student, went on a shooting spree at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, killing 32 people, before killing himself.

• Dec. 14, 2012: Adam Lanza, 20, gunned down 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School before killing himself.

• Oct. 16, 1991: George Hennard, 35, crashed his pickup through the wall of Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. He shot and killed 23 people before committing suicide.

• July 18, 1984: James Huberty, 41, gunned down 21 adults and children at a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California, before being killed by police.

• Aug. 1, 1966: Charles Joseph Whitman, a former U.S. Marine, shot and killed 16 people from a university tower at the University of Texas in Austin before being shot by police.

• Aug. 20, 1986: A part-time mail carrier, Patrick Henry Sherrill, shot and killed 14 postal workers in Edmund, Oklahoma, before killing himself.

• Dec. 2, 2015: Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik, a married couple living in Redlands, California, opened fire at a San Bernardino County Department of Public Health training event and holiday party, killing 14 people and injuring 22 in a matter of minutes. Farook, an American-born U.S. citizen of Pakistani descent, worked at the health department. Malik had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in a Facebook post before the shooting.

• Nov. 5, 2009: U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Hasan fatally shot 13 people and injured 30 others at Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas. Hasan, a psychiatrist, appeared to have been radicalized by an Islamic cleric. He was convicted and sentenced to death.

• Sept. 16, 2013: Gunman Aaron Alexis, 34, fatally shot 12 people and injured three others at the headquarters of the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C. He was later killed by police.

• July 20, 2012: James Holmes gunned down 12 people in an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater. Last year he was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder and sentenced to 12 consecutive life sentences plus 3,318 years without parole.

• Oct. 1, 2015: Christopher Harper-Mercer, a 26-year-old student at Umpqua Community College near Roseburg, Oregon, shot an assistant professor and eight students in a classroom. After a shootout with police, he committed suicide.

• June 18, 2015: A gunman opened fire at a weekly Bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Nine people were killed, including pastor Clementa Pinckney; a 10th victim survived. The morning after the attack, police arrested a suspect, Dylann Roof, 21, who said he wanted to start a race war. In December 2016, Roof was convicted of 33 federal hate crimes charges, and in January he was sentenced to death.

• July 16, 2015: Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez opened fire on two military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The first was a drive-by shooting at a recruiting center; the second was at a U.S. Navy Reserve center. Four Marines and a Navy sailor died; a Marine recruit officer and a police offer were wounded. Abdulazeez was killed by police in a gunfight.

• Nov. 27, 2015: A gunman attacked a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing a police officer and two civilians and injuring nine others. Robert Lewis Dear was taken into custody after a five-hour standoff and charged with first-degree murder.