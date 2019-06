Share with friends











VALDOSTA — VPD are investigating an incident in which three women in a car were shot at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 on Ponderosa Drive.

VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said the women were driving on Ponderosa Drive when an unknown man in a vehicle ahead of them got out and started shooting at them.

Their car was hit by a bullet but no one was injured, Johns said.