//Homecoming Queen Kicks Winning Field Goal After Being Crowned

There’s a high school senior in Biloxi, Mississippi named Kaylee Foster who had a very big night on Friday.

First she was crowned homecoming queen before the football team’s homecoming game. Then she put her pads on and played in the game.

She’s mainly a soccer player. But she’s also been the football team’s placekicker since her sophomore year. And she’s good.

During the game, she made two field goals. Then it went to overtime . . . and she kicked an extra point to win it.

The final score was 13 to 12. So with the two field goals, she scored more than half of her team’s points. And after the game, she posed for a photo wearing her football gear and her crown.

Someone asked her if she was more nervous for the kick, or the homecoming announcement. And she said she wasn’t really nervous for either one.

She was pretty sure she WOULDN’T win homecoming queen . . . but she knew she’d make that extra point.

Source: http://(Clarion Ledger)