In Other NewsSeptember 10, 2019

Ga Ranks Among Happiest States

Happiness comes from a combination of internal and external factors. We can influence it somewhat by approaching situations positively or choosing to spend time with people we love, doing activities we enjoy, a recent WalletHub study recently reported.

One thing that doesn’t drive happiness is money. Happiness only increases with wealth up to an annual income of $75,000 to $95,000. But one thing that can have a big influence on how we feel about life is where we choose to live.

In this study, WalletHub drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.

To determine where Americans exhibit the best combination of these factors, Wallethub examined the 50 states across 31 key metrics, ranging from depression rate to sports participation rate to income growth. Read on for our findings, additional insight from a panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.

Source: WalletHub

Happiest States in the U.S.

Overall Rank
(1 = Happiest) 		State Total Score ‘Emotional & Physical Well-Being’ Rank ‘Work Environment’ Rank ‘Community & Environment’ Rank
1Hawaii66.4812512
2Utah65.931512
3Minnesota65.573615
4California64.1141216
5New Jersey60.5424524
6Idaho60.513321
7Massachusetts60.508343
8Maryland59.5354014
9Nebraska59.0491418
10Connecticut57.9363433
11Iowa57.88161010
12North Dakota57.53112811
13Nevada56.862593
14Virginia55.59132428
15New York55.4773940
16Delaware54.64192613
17Georgia54.61183217
18Arizona53.9524731
19Colorado53.5910449
20Vermont52.7428226
21Washington52.4130530
22New Hampshire52.21271129
23Texas52.14121948
24Illinois51.64144241
25Wisconsin51.53222037
26Pennsylvania51.42233721
27South Dakota51.04211645
28Florida50.75172747
29South Carolina50.2732219
30North Carolina49.83203146
31Montana49.274087
32Kansas48.92293038
33Rhode Island48.71261844
34Wyoming47.54314619
35Indiana47.27381723
36Michigan46.93352932
37Ohio45.19374122
38Maine45.11362339
39Oregon44.95441326
40New Mexico44.91394320
41Missouri42.99413335
42Tennessee42.75421542
43Oklahoma40.5647354
44Alabama40.11463636
45Kentucky38.8648388
46Louisiana38.41435034
47Mississippi38.28454827
48Alaska36.48344950
49Arkansas34.07494425
50West Virginia33.7350475

