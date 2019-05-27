//K-9 Eli Dies in Line of Duty

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

SNELLVILLE, Ga. – On Thursday, the K9 Eli, got sick while on duty, following a chase of a suspect in 90 degree weather, Foxorlando.com reported.

According to Gwinnett County police, Eli was with his handler, Officer Bonanno, when he became distressed 30 minutes into the chase.

His sickness seemed to be a result of the heat.

Eli was sent to a local veterinarian where he never improved.

Eli, had been with the department for eight years.

The Gwinnett County Police and Bonanno mourn the sudden loss of Eli and will remember him as the brave K9 he was.