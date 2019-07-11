//Turner Center, PAAC, Haythorn to Complete Military Tribute

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, along with the City of Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee and artist Marty Haythorn, has set the final sessions that will complete the Freedom Park Military Appreciation monument.

Volunteers comprised of committee and community members have gathered at the Turner Center’s Art Annex and Freedom Park in weeks past to prepare and complete the monument. Final sessions are set for Thursday, July 25 at the Annex with two sessions, 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 6-9 p.m., two sessions on Friday, July 26 at Freedom Park from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 at Freedom Park from 8:30 a.m. – Noon. For more information, call the Turner Center at 229-247-2787.