//Georgia Credit Union Affiliates Awards Volunteer of Year to Southeastern Credit Union Board Chair

VALDOSTA, Ga. (May 21, 2019) – Georgia Credit Union Affiliates, the state trade association for credit unions, recently awarded a 2018 Volunteer of the Year distinction to Anthony Payton, Board member for Southeastern Credit Union.

Volunteer of the Year awards honor one credit union volunteer from each of three districts around the state. Volunteers are the unpaid members of the credit union that serve on the Board of Directors. Volunteers are nominated by credit union professionals and chosen by GCUA’s board of directors.

Payton has held several volunteer positions with the credit union, serving on the credit, supervisory, facilities, technology and asset and liability committees. He’s also served as chairman of the credit union’s board.

Payton is a strong supporter of credit union civic activities. He actively supports the credit union system through regular visits with state and federal legislators to talk about matters important to the industry and to share the benefits that credit unions provide to the citizens of Georgia.

Payton has an outstanding history of advocacy on behalf of Southeastern CU as well as credit unions in general.

President and CEO of Southeastern Credit Union Mike Gudely said “all of us affiliated with Southeastern are so proud of Mr. Payton, and his long commitment to Southeastern. He is most deserving of this honor!”

“These honorees have taken to heart the credit union mission to help people afford life,” said Terry Hardy, Chair of the Georgia Credit Union League board of directors. “They are true leaders, helping their credit unions make a difference each day in communities across the state.”