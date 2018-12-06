//2019 Bird Supper Tickets on Sale Now

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot, in Atlanta, beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials and local businesses, professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and meaningful conversations.

“Professionals from all areas affected by legislative decisions should participate in this event, such as those from the business, education, development and construction, health care, industry, agriculture, and government, to name a few,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. “It is important to have events such as the Bird Supper that allow local leaders to meet with and become familiar with their legislators and state officials, as both sides benefit from understanding the needs and philosophies of the other and from listening, which ultimately leads to better informed decision making.”

The 2019 event is being held early in the legislative session to allow attendees to have a positive impact on the issues affecting our community, region, and state. Community members who want to stay informed on the legislative issues are encouraged to visit www.legis.ga.gov.

“The Bird Supper continues to serve the same purpose as it did when first organized,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle. “The event provides the opportunity that participants may not have at other times of the year, and particularly during the time of year when legislation is in session with critical bills before them. As a businessman, I encourage our local community stakeholders be the voice for our community at this event in Atlanta.”

Tickets may be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, located at 327 North Ashley Street, First Floor-Utility Payment Window, or at Valdosta City Hall, located at 216 E. Central Avenue. Tickets will be on sale until January 21, 2019.

For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes at 229-671-2400 or City of Valdosta Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton at 229-259-3548. Information is also posted at the Lowndes County Bird Supper Facebook page, and requests may also be sent to birdsupper@lowndescounty.com.