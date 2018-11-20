//Call for Volunteers: Christmas in the Air

VALDOSTA – The joyous Holidays are soon arriving and the Theatre Guild of Valdosta (TGV) is already working on “Christmas in the Air,” their celebration of Christmas that the entire family will enjoy. Performance dates are December 12 – 15, with a matinee and an evening show on the 15th.

With the holiday activities during the season, TGV will be limiting the run of their show to one weekend. They are inviting you to not only join them at their performances, but to also help with concession and ushering, providing refreshments, and/or working the ticket window. Check out the current schedule here.

Please get back with me if you can help. Also, they will begin selling tickets for the show on Monday, November 26th. Tell everyone to call early since they only have five performances for this delightful show that celebrates the Holiday and ignites and fuels the Christmas spirit in us all.

For more information contact Producer and Choreographer Andrea Thom at AndreaThom0902@att.net.