//VLPRA Offers Free Movie Night at Drexel Park

VALDOSTA – Join Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation for a free Movie in the Park as part of its Six Days of Christmas.

They will be showing the animated Christmas Film “The Star” at Drexel Park (1401 N. Patterson Street Valdosta, GA). It’s happening Friday, December 21st at 5:45 PM. Bring a blanket or chairs for a fun, free family night! No registration required – just show up!

Picnics welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. “The Star” is rated PG. Limited concessions will be available for purchase.