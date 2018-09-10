//Five Random Facts For Monday

USA – Here are a few random facts for you. The chalk we use isn’t actually chalk, it’s a substance called gypsum that’s cheaper to mine and produce. And only four of the 12 people who’ve ever walked on the moon are still alive.
1. The University of Alabama’s football practice fields are near a few apartment complexes . . . but people who live there have it in their leases that they can’t watch the practices.
2. Approximately 19% of the houses in South Carolina are mobile homes . . . that’s the highest rate in the country.
3. There are less than 200 one-hour photo shops left in America . . . that’s down from over 3,000 in 1998.
4. The chalk we use isn’t actually chalk . . . it’s a substance called gypsum that’s cheaper to mine and produce.
5. Only 12 people have ever walked on the moon . . . four are still alive, and the youngest is now 82.