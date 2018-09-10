//Five Random Facts For Monday

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The University of Alabama’s football practice fields are near a few apartment complexes . . . but people who live there have it in their leases that they can’t watch the practices.

2. Approximately 19% of the houses in South Carolina are mobile homes . . . that’s the highest rate in the country.

3. There are less than 200 one-hour photo shops left in America . . . that’s down from over 3,000 in 1998.

4. The chalk we use isn’t actually chalk . . . it’s a substance called gypsum that’s cheaper to mine and produce.

5. Only 12 people have ever walked on the moon . . . four are still alive, and the youngest is now 82.