//Legendary coach, Bobby Bowden, terminally ill

With the sad news that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, former football coach Bobby Bowden also affirmed that he’s “prepared for what is to come,” and is “at peace.”

The news broke Wednesday in a statement from the 91 year-old legendary football coach and his family. Details of the condition were not revealed and the family has asked for privacy in dealing with the medical matter.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in the released statement. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

Bowden is best known for his time as the head coach at Florida State University, taking over a struggling program in 1976 and building it into a national powerhouse, amassing 12 ACC titles and two national championships, while compiling a 304-97-4 record, before retiring in 2009.

Although he is included in ESPN’s list of the greatest 150 football coaches in the last 150 years, it is not football he would like to be remembered for. When asked what he would like to serve as his legacy, Coach Bowden’s response won’t surprise anyone who knows him or of his off-field work.

“That I served God’s purpose for my life…I’ve had writers ask me what I want my legacy to be, it’s not anything to do with football, I want it to be that he served God’s purpose with his life. And I hope I have. I haven’t done as good as I should, but I’ve tried.“