//SGMC, First Commerce support breast cancer with #FlamingoChallenge

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center Foundation and First Commerce Credit Union team up to raise funds to support patients battling breast cancer.

To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the South Georgia Medical Center Foundation and First Commerce Credit Union have teamed up again this year to launch the #FlamingoChallenge, a unique fundraising initiative that empowers the community to get involved and help raise funds to support local patients battling breast cancer. Since its initial launch four years ago, the #FlamingoChallenge has raised more than $200,000 to support local patients in South Georgia and North Florida.

Funds raised through #FlamingoChallenge will go toward the Pearlman Cancer Center Breast Cancer Fund, which directly benefits local breast cancer patients in the region, including those at a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

“First Commerce has always been committed to making transformative change in the communities we serve,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce CEO. “Since launching the #FlamingoChallenge four years ago, it has been incredibly inspiring to see so many individuals and organizations come together to support patients battling breast cancer. We are extremely proud of how this grassroots initiative truly changes lives for the better.”

The #FlamingoChallenge is a month-long community fundraiser that encourages businesses, non-profits, schools, other organizations, and individuals to have some fun while also showing support for local cancer patients. Participants can claim a flock of pink flamingos, place them in front of their home or business, make a pledge to donate or fundraise and then post pictures with their flamingos on social media. All participants are encouraged to share their fun, creative photos with their flocks on social media and challenge others to join in the fun. In order for others to follow the flocks on social media, participants are encouraged to use hashtags #FlamingoChallenge and #PinkPower in their posts and tag @FirstCommerceCU and @SGMCHealth.

“We are so excited and grateful to partner with First Commerce Credit Union during the month of October for the Flamingo Challenge. This is such an important cause to raise hope, funds, and bring awareness to in our community,” Said Emily Wetherington, Director of the Pearlman Cancer Center.

The 2023 #FlamingoChallenge kicked off Thursday, October 5th and will run through the end of the month. Everyone in the community is invited to join this fundraiser. To reserve a flock of flamingos, reach out to Hilary Willis at 229-433-1076 or hilary.willis@sgmc.org

Did you know:

Funds raised are used for community outreach, educational materials, and breast cancer awareness

Funds raised help purchase a breast prosthesis for patients who have had a mastectomy

Funds raised help purchase a lymphedema sleeve, which relieves pain and stiffness in the extremities caused by fluid buildup that can result from cancer treatments

An important aspect of the #FlamingoChallenge is that all money raised will stay local and benefit local cancer patients. To learn more about the #FlamingoChallenge, how you can participate, or to donate online, visit https://foundation.sgmc.org/pink-for-pearlman-event.