//VSU standings announced in Learfield Director’s Cup

Valdosta State standings announced by NACDA for the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings winter edition.

According to the Gulf South Conference website, the winter edition of the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings were announced by the National Association of Athletic Directors (NACDA). Valdosta State came in 57th with 188.0 points in the standings.

For more information on the standings, a link to the GSC website is provided below.

https://gscsports.org/news/2022/3/31/general-10-gsc-schools-named-in-learfield-cup-winter-standings.aspx