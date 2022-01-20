//20th Packers head football coach announced

Share with friends











The Colquitt County Board of Education (CCBOE) voted to approve the hiring of Coach Sean Calhoun as the next head coach of the Colquitt County High School Packers football team. Coach Calhoun most recently held the head coaching position at Vestavia Hills High School (AL). He was the head coach at Carrollton High School (GA) before that.

Photo: Coach Sean Calhoun as head football coach at Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama

During the past six years as a head coach, he has gone 55-18, won three region titles, and earned two Region Coach of the Year titles (2019 and 2020). Daniel Chappuis, Colquitt High School Principal, shared, “We look forward to the standard of excellence that Coach Calhoun will bring to our program.”

Coach Calhoun is not new to the Packers or Colquitt County. He was the offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 when the Packers won back-to-back state championship titles. “We are excited about the return of Coach Calhoun to Colquitt County,” stated Athletic Director Darrell Funderburk. “He is a proven leader on and off the field. His experience and talent as a coach will be vital to the Packer Football program for years to come.”

Before coaching at Colquitt County, he was the Offensive Coordinator for Collins Hill Eagles and the Offensive Coordinator for the Berrien County Rebels. Calhoun also has experience at the Division II level, both as a coach and player. He was the Quarterbacks Coach in 2006 and the Running Backs Coach in 2007 at Valdosta State University (VSU). VSU won the National Championship in 2007. He was a quarterback for VSU from 2000-2004, winning the national title in 2004.

“My family and I are honored, humbled, and excited to be returning to the Colquitt County Packer family,” shared Coach Calhoun. “Colquitt County is a special place, and we are excited the opportunity has opened up for us to return.” Calhoun graduated from Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA. Coach Calhoun and his

wife Kellie have three children, son Cade (11), daughter Cora Mae (10), and daughter Cambry Jo (7).