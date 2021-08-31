//LHS’ Carson Page selected to baseball National Team Trials

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes High School sophomore, Carson Page, is one of 37 fifteen-year-olds across the country selected to participate in the 15U USA Baseball National Team Trials. Page is one of only two baseball players selected from the state of Georgia. The 15U National Team Trials are taking place this week at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Page will be competing to win a spot on the final 20-man roster of the 2021 15U USA Baseball Team. Training includes on-field evaluations from experienced USA Baseball coaches as well as a five-game series of Stars vs. Stripes. The final roster for the 2021 15U National Team will be announced on September 2, 2021.



Carson is the son of LHS Baseball, Coach Ryan Page, and Assistant Principal, Casey Page.

