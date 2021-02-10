//Lady Blazer’s Kwajelin Farrar earns GSC East Co-POTW

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— The Valdosta State Lady Blazer’s starting center Kwajelin Farrar, earned the Gulf South Conference (East Division) Co-Player of the Week award alongside Danielle Norquest from West Florida. This honor follows an outstanding three game week— of which the Lady Blazers won two. In those games, Farrar averaged a double-double (average of 17.3 points and 11.3 rebounds) Farrar has now received two weekly awards this season.

Original Source: Valdosta State Athletics Department