//VSU men’s golf team finishes top 10

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University men’s golf team finished in the top 10 at the Griffin Invitational at Southern Hills Golf Club course.

The Valdosta State men's golf team tied for ninth at the Griffin Invitational on Tuesday. The team's final round 297 on par 72 put them in the top 10 at Southern Hills Golf Club course.

https://vstateblazers.com/news/2022/9/13/mens-golf-blazer-golf-finishes-tied-for-ninth-at-the-griffin-invitational.aspx