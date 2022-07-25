//Braves first weekend back after All-Star break a mixed bag

Share with friends

The Atlanta Braves’ hot start to the second half of the season came to a screeching halt Sunday afternoon against the Angels in a 9-1 loss.

After giving up eight hits and seven runs in three innings, concern grows about starting pitcher Ian Anderson, coupled with the loss of outfielder Adam Duvall for the rest of the season, and the growing question of whether the team will ever get Mike Soroka back this season. All this, on top of the recovery time of key second baseman, Ozzie Albies.

The Braves managed to come within a half game of the Mets atop the standings in the NL East, but a rough start from Ian Anderson amidst cold bats, led to a 9-1 loss to the Angels, after taking the first two games in the series. Anderson, a stalwart arm last year, is struggling this year. Read more here.

Outfielder Adam Duvall had a rough day yesterday, suffering what was initially thought to be a sprained wrist. Further examination ruled a torn tendon sheath in his wrist, which will require season-ending surgery. Read about this and more updates on recuperating Braves, including hopeful return dates for Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies, here.

The Braves kick off a three-game series against the Phillies in Philedephia tonight.