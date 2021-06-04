//Viking football season ticket update

Share with friends











Release:

Season tickets packages for the Vikings 2021 Viking football season are currently on sale. Reserved seat season ticket holders of record in 2019 have been mailed notices on how to renew for the 2021 season. If you did not receive a letter or have questions call the ticket office (229-316-1887) or come by during our open hours.

All tickets need to be paid for and picked up at the Viking Ticket Office. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. The ticket office entrance is at the east end of the building across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

The ticket office will be open until 5:30 pm on Monday, June 7, for fans to renew their tickets. This is in conjunction with the Viking Touchdown Club meeting which will begin at 6:00 pm.

The deadline for renewing season tickets is June 18, 2021.

Also remember Corky Kell tickets are available on line for our Vikings August 21, season opener in Mercedes Benz Stadium. You can purchase Corky Kell Classic tickets online at using the following link http://am.ticketmaster.com/mbs/lowndeshighschool

The promo code you will need to use is VIKINGS21

We now have Corky Kell t-shirts for sell at the ticket office for $10 each. Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!

Ticket Office Hours of Operation

June 4 – Closed

June 7 – 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm – Late Day for TD Club Meeting

June 8 – June 10 – 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

June 11 – Closed

June 14 – June 17 – 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

June 18 – 8:00 am to 5:30 pm – Final Day to Renew