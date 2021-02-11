//Show virtual love for VSU Men’s Basketball

Share with friends











Valdosta State University’s Men’s Basketball team is looking for love this Valentine’s weekend! They’ve set up a virtual live viewing party for this Saturday’s game against Auburn Montgomery, so fans who can’t attend in person can show their support.

From VSU Athletics’ news release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Whether at the game or participating from a distance, join us on Saturday, February 13, for a virtual LIVE viewing party of the late season Gulf South Conference showdown between Auburn Montgomery and Valdosta State.



Beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, the “For the Love of the Blazers” event page on Facebook will serve as a landing spot for our interactive “Virtual Tailgating Experience” hosted by the VSU Alumni Association, where our Blazer Nation faithful can connect, chat and post pictures of your spectacular Blazer tailgating setup from all over the country!



At 2 p.m., we will encourage everyone, whether at the game or watching online, to follow a link to Valdosta State’s official live stream page, where we will deliver a live broadcast of the game. During the event, we’ll select one lucky winner at random from the posted pictures and the winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.



Make plans to join us on Saturday, as Blazer Nation alumni and fans meet up For the Love of the Blazers!

For more information and to find a link to the viewing party, visit the Men’s Basketball webpage.