//Urban Meyer to coach in Florida again

There’s no denying Urban Meyer has shown tremendous success as a college football coach, but will it translate to the NFL level? That’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars are counting on, as they announced Meyer as the next head coach for the team.

“This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement released by the Jaguars. “Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable. I am proud to name Urban Meyer the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

In his first foray into NFL coaching, Meyer brings a 187-32 record as a head coach in D1 football, including national championships while at the University of Florida and the Ohio State University. He is also known for being an incredible recruiter and judge of talent.

Coming into the organization, he takes over the helm of a team coming off a 1-15 record which gives them the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It is expected he will push to select Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, a player he spoke highly of in his capacity as an analyst for Fox Sports and referred to as “the best QB in college football.”

“I’m ready to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Meyer said via a statement. “Jacksonville has an enthusiastic fan base, and the fans deserve a winning team. With upcoming opportunities in the NFL Draft, and strong support from ownership, the Jaguars are well-positioned to become competitive. I’ve analyzed this decision from every angle — the time is right in Jacksonville, and the time is right for me to return to coaching. I’m excited about the future of this organization and our long term prospect for success.”