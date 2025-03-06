//Georgia ranks highest teacher morale in nation

Share with friends

ATLANTA – State School Superintendent Woods has released a statement on Georgia’s ranking the highest for teacher morale in the nation.

Release:

Education Week released its Teacher Morale Index, a “year-over-year, multifaceted gauge of how teachers feel about the profession” developed by the EdWeek Research Center. According to EdWeek, the index measures teachers’ levels of confidence and enthusiasm about their work based on responses to survey questions that were part of a larger, nationally representative poll of teachers conducted last fall.

The index shows Georgia with the highest teacher morale index score in the nation, at +47 compared to the national average of +18. State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ statement on the ranking is below:

“For more than a decade, my administration has worked with partners throughout the state to lower high-stakes testing requirements, raise pay, and listen to teacher voices. As a veteran educator, I have always aimed to be a voice for common-sense, classroom-centered policies. Education Week’s top ranking for Georgia is not an indicator that our work is done, but a reaffirmation of the importance of this direction in the months and years ahead. We must continue to support those on the front lines serving and supporting our students – our teachers.”

Learn more about teaching in Georgia via Teach in the Peach, Georgia’s just-launched one-stop-shop for teacher recruitment. Aimed at making Georgia the #1 state for teachers to teach, the Teach in the Peach website is designed to simplify and celebrate the pathway to becoming a Georgia public school teacher. It provides essential resources, including information about the benefits of teaching in Georgia, personalized certification pathways, a statewide interactive job map, and a career fit quiz to help individuals explore their potential in education.