//Georgia FY26 IDEA documents available for public

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces the FY26 IDEA documents are available for public review and comment.

In order to meet the requirements as set forth by IDEA 2004 for the annual state application of Georgia’s grant award under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for federal fiscal year 2025 (2025-2026), the Georgia Department of Education is publishing the following documents for at least 60 days beginning March 17, 2025 with an opportunity for public comments on such plan to be accepted for at least 30 days.

Your comments should be forwarded to:

Charity Roberts

State Director (IDEA)

Office of Federal Programs

Division for Exceptional Children

charity.roberts@doe.k12.ga.us

Documents

Interactive Spreadsheet (note: the final Part B Interactive Spreadsheet FFY2025 will be posted when the U.S. Department of Education allocation tables are received)

Part B Georgia Fiscal Application

Notice to Applicants

State Rules that Exceed IDEA 2004

Year of Age Cohort (for years of age 3 through 21) for Which FAPE is Assured