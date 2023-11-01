//Tucker Center releases information for Tally City Blues Festival

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center releases a list of Things To Know Before You Go ahead of The Tally City Blues Festival.
Release:
The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center All-Access Club releases Things To Know Before You Go information ahead of The Tally City Blues Festival in Tallahassee.
Event & Parking Information:
- This event starts at 7:00PM.
- Doors to this event are estimated to open at 6:00PM.
- The Box Office will open at 10:00AM on October 28th.
- Parking is available for $10 in the main lot. Cash accepted. Credit cards are only accepted at select parking entrances.
- As an added security measure, all patrons will pass through walk-through metal detectors and be subject to bag check upon entering the building.
Arena Information:
- Concession stands no longer accept cash payments. Credit card and contactless payments only. We accept: Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Discover, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.
- Contactless hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the venue.
- High traffic areas are frequently sanitized.
Helpful Hints:
- Please have your tickets downloaded on your smart phone and ready to scan at the door.
- If you are having trouble downloading your ticket, please contact the box office in advance of the event date M-F between 10am and 5pm at 850-645-0747
- For more information regarding your ticketing account, please click here.