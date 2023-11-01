//Tucker Center releases information for Tally City Blues Festival

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center releases a list of Things To Know Before You Go ahead of The Tally City Blues Festival.

Release:

Event & Parking Information:

This event starts at 7:00PM.

Doors to this event are estimated to open at 6:00PM.

The Box Office will open at 10:00AM on October 28th.

Parking is available for $10 in the main lot. Cash accepted. Credit cards are only accepted at select parking entrances.

As an added security measure, all patrons will pass through walk-through metal detectors and be subject to bag check upon entering the building.

Arena Information:

Concession stands no longer accept cash payments. Credit card and contactless payments only. We accept: Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Discover, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Contactless hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the venue.

High traffic areas are frequently sanitized.

Helpful Hints: