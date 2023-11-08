//Georgia man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

Share with friends

COVINGTON – A Georgia man was arrested for sexual exploitation of children by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Release:

On Thursday, November 3, 2023, Marquavius Curtis, age 18, of Newton County, Georgia, was arrested by the United States Army Criminal Investigative Division at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children pursuant to arrest warrants obtained by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Curtis’ online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search warrant of Curtis’ Newton County home on Wednesday, November 2, 2023, and his subsequent arrest in Oklahoma the following day. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in the execution of this search warrant by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the arrest by U.S. Army CID. Curtis is being held at an Army detention facility at Fort Sill in Oklahoma pending extradition to Georgia.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.