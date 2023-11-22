//Georgia man arrested after vehicle pursuit on interstate

Share with friends

Lithia Springs – A Georgia man was arrested after being involved in a shooting with deputies during a vehicle pursuit on the interstate.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lithia Springs, Douglas County, Georgia. The Douglas County Sheriff‘s Office (DCSO) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on November 19, 2023. One man was shot and injured. No DCSO deputies were injured during this incident.

The preliminary information indicates on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at around 12:45 a.m., DCSO deputies attempted to stop an SUV for speeding on Interstate 20. The driver, later identified as Cameron Hunt, age 36, of Douglasville, GA, refused to stop and there was a pursuit. Hunt lost control of his vehicle as he exited off the interstate, flipping the vehicle on its roof. As deputies approached the vehicle, Hunt made a motion with his hands and was shot once by a deputy.

Hunt was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.