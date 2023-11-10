//Georgia industrial park earns GRAD Select status

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia industrial park earns “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” status attracting future job development.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development, in cooperation with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, announced that the Airport North Industrial Park has earned a “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” (GRAD) certification with “Select” status. The site’s new “GRAD Select” status provides an additional seal of approval that makes it especially attractive for future industrial development.

“The GRAD program is one way that communities can take the lead in attracting jobs and investment that fit their strategic goals, and we’re excited that Macon-Bibb County will be adding another GRAD certified site to their portfolio,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The partnerships between the state and local levels in Georgia enable us to develop speed-to-market solutions, such as the GRAD program, that helped spur a 112% growth in statewide advanced manufacturing investments in fiscal year 2023, compared to fiscal year 2021.”

The 120-acre Airport North Industrial Park is located at 7200 Industrial Highway in Macon. The site is on U.S. 41 and just west of U.S. Interstate 75, eight miles from downtown Macon. In addition, Airport North Industrial Park is less than two miles from the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. All utilities are on-site, and railroad access is planned via a Norfolk Southern spur track. Additional information can be found online at Airport North Industrial Park.

“At the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority we are pro-business! We work diligently to attract prospective industries with a strategic location and competitive incentives while supporting the existing industries that are already a part of the Macon-Bibb family,” said Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman Robby Fountain. “MBCIA believes that the more we invest into area development and our industrial parks, the more capital investment will be brought into our community.”

The Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program offers more than 60 industrial certified sites that are ready for fast-track industrial projects. To obtain certification, extensive due diligence is completed, which makes these sites attractive for speedy development needs. The GRAD Select status is an indication that a site has met or exceeded the state’s most rigorous certification requirements.

Economic development groups and landowners interested in obtaining GRAD certification for their property are encouraged to visit www.georgia.org/grad-certified-sites/application for additional information.

For aerial views of GRAD certified sites and property details visit: www.georgia.org/site-selector.

