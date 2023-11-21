//Georgia gas prices continue to dip ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Share with friends

ATLANTA – According to a new report by AAA, Georgia gas prices continues to decline to a price of $2.82 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Georgia gas price average continues a downward trend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.82 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight).

Monday’s state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, 21 cents less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than this time last year. It now costs an average of $42.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are now paying $4.50 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Good news drivers, gas prices continue to decrease at the pump ahead of Turkey Day,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Governor Kemp’s extension of the gas tax suspension until November 29th, and lower crude oil prices continue to be the driving force reducing gas prices, which is sure to help Georgians manage the high cost of food and travel this holiday.”

Time to Talk Turkey and Lower Gas Prices

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 5 cents to $3.31 (subject to change overnight). With Thanksgiving fast approaching (and maybe the in-laws), the national average for a gallon of gas is steadily declining. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.49 to 8.95 million barrels a day last week. The EIA’s estimate for demand is unusually high for early November, but when the EIA releases monthly demand data in a few weeks, it could be revised. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels. Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down. If gas demand and the cost of oil remain low, drivers can expect further pump prices to drop ahead of Thanksgiving.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($2.93), Atlanta ($2.86), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.83).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Rome ($2.72), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.68), and Warner Robins ($2.65).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.31 $3.32 $3.36 $3.56 $3.68 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.82 $2.83 $2.85 $3.03 $3.12 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily atwww.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

